Star cyclist voices concern on transgender equality issue

SUCCESS: Grafton cyclist Laurelea Moss with her daughter Phoenix, after taking home the Champion of Champions jersey at the National Masters Track Championships. Clair Morton

TRANSGENDER athletes have been causing a stir with world records being broken across a range of sports and Clarence Valley cyclist Laurelea Moss has hit back after she was directly affected by the issue.

Moss held world records in the 2000m individual pursuit and the 200m sprint after the World Track Masters Championship in 2016 but transgender athlete Rachel McKinnon has since broken her records, twice.

"I feel like it is the beginning of a movement that could actually destroy women's sport," Moss said.

"It has opened a Pandora's box allowing somebody who identifies as a woman, when they can keep their genitalia and be hormonally suppressed, that they can go on and win medals and beat world records."

Moss has always had a strong stance on equality and inclusivity but she believes a line must be drawn in this cross-competition.

"I'm all for inclusion in our society but not at the expense of women. This isn't a matter of race or religion. This is a women's rights issue," she said.

"Every gain we've had in sport over the past century is about to lose its meaning. Track cycling was only included into the Olympics 30 years ago for women and now we have the possibility of transgender athletes coming in and breaking all those records."

The issue has been affecting female athletes around the world but Moss said McKinnon had been the most vocal on the global debate.

"It's interesting that the transgender athlete making the most noise on the issue is the one that broke my records. I'll call her the 'Trump of transgender' because she is very vocally aggressive against any conversation around the topic," she said.

"Her stance is, of course, that it is a basic human right and that it is about equality and inclusion. She just shuts down the conversation when it comes to 'is this biologically fair?'. She just says 'I'm a female. My passport says I am female and I'm female on all my doctors' records so therefore I should be competing'.

"She doesn't believe you need to have your male genitalia removed to qualify and that's what the rules say. You just need to undergo hormone treatment for a period of 12 months. The last time I looked, around five years ago, it was two years but that's changed."

Most women have natural testosterone levels of 0.12 to 1.79 nanomoles per litre but the average male range is between 7.7 to 29.4 n/pL.

Transitioning athletes must suppress their testosterone levels below 10 n/pL for at least 12 months to pass as a female competitor but this is still around 10 times as much as women.

"The level of suppression that has been set is exceptionally generous. If I took a small amount of testosterone to take me even close to their level, I would get in trouble," she said.

"There is all this science that says a man who has undergone a transition of hormone suppression still has a huge advantage in terms of strength and power and lung capacity and as a female I have to compete against them."

Moss has never raced against McKinnon but when she took on another transgender athlete from Brisbane she said "there was a bad energy about it".

"It left me with a bad feeling from the first time I faced her. She used to beat me but in road racing there are more tactics involved. I figured out how to use her strength to my advantage and managed to beat her but I didn't feel good about it," she said.

Her biggest concern though, was the pathway for women's sport in the future as younger girls struggle to break through.

"Say you're a younger girl aiming for the Olympics in 2028 and you're coming in but you're looking at a world where all the records are set by transgender athletes," she said.

"What have young girls got to aspire to when a physically impossible standard is being set? We have enough trouble keeping girls active in sport without this type of deterrent."

Moss' suggestion is to find a solution that still promotes equality but not at the expense of female-born athletes.

"In my opinion we should create a sub-category for transgender athletes so that they can aspire to be their best but in a way that's not affecting biologically natural women," she said.

"It would be inclusive of all, I'm for equality and we need to have avenues for people of all types to compete in sport. We live in a very gender-fluid society and there is a lot of support but this is not an issue that will just go away.

"Some countries that have very aggressive Olympic programs such as China may look for ways to bend the rules and this could cause some real problems in the future."

Moss is hopeful that the International Olympic Committee and other sporting organisations around the world can find a suitable solution during a difficult time as the issue comes to a boil.

"The more the conversation is had globally and the more pressure that is put on the IOC, the closer we will get to having a level playing field for all," she said.