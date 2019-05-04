Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Stanthorpe woman is in a critical condition following a crash on the Boonah-Beaudesert Road, Wyaralong at about 11am yesterday.
A Stanthorpe woman is in a critical condition following a crash on the Boonah-Beaudesert Road, Wyaralong at about 11am yesterday. LifeFlight
News

Stanthorpe woman fighting for her life after a horror crash

Michael Nolan
by
4th May 2019 1:05 PM | Updated: 1:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A STANTHORPE woman was airlifted to hospital with critical injuries after a two-vehicle traffic crash northeast of Boonah yesterday.

Paramedics, including a critical care unit, were called the scene of a crash on the Boonah-Beaudesert Road, Wyaralong at about 11am.

Initial police investigations suggest the Stanthorpe woman, aged in her 60s, was heading west in a Holden Barina when it has hit a guard rail before colliding with a 4WD, travelling in the opposite direction.

She was airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition with significant head and chest injuries, a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said.

The 4WD driver, a woman in her 50s, was transported by road to the same hospital with a minor neck injury.

Queensland Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

 

A Stanthorpe woman is in a critical condition following a crash on the Boonah-Beaudesert Road, Wyaralong at about 11am yesterday.
A Stanthorpe woman is in a critical condition following a crash on the Boonah-Beaudesert Road, Wyaralong at about 11am yesterday. LifeFlight
lifeflight queensland amblance service queensland fire and emergenc service traffic crash
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Dangerous species of turtle discovered in Qld

    premium_icon Dangerous species of turtle discovered in Qld

    Environment A BIOSECURITY Queensland investigation and surveillance program is underway after an invasive and aggressive species of turtle was found in Bundaberg.

    Daughter hides late father's work amid art media frenzy

    premium_icon Daughter hides late father's work amid art media frenzy

    News 'They wanted a quick buck and didn't pick a famous one like Dali'

    Bundy's bumper weekend: What's on for some hot fun

    premium_icon Bundy's bumper weekend: What's on for some hot fun

    Whats On Great options of things to do this long weekend

    Santalucia's land offer remains open to end of year

    premium_icon Santalucia's land offer remains open to end of year

    Politics Developer wants people to speak up about how to use key site