‘Standout option’ to fix Broncos’ halfback dilemma

Brisbane's NRL season is over but the takes are only heating up.

While a 58-0 belting by Parramatta exposed a plethora of problems, the number one issue seems to be who will play halfback for the Broncos in 2020.

Hooker Jake Turpin filled in at the back end of the season after injuries felled youngsters Tom Dearden and Sean O'Sullivan, but the inexperience of that trio has been cited as a big problem for a Brisbane side lacking direction.

Speaking on the Monday Bunker, The Daily Telegraph's Phil Rothfield said the Broncos could look to the transfer market to solve their halves issue.

"I think there is a standout option as a playmaker and it's Brodie Croft in Melbourne," he told the Monday Bunker.

"He was the engineer for Storm for much of this season and they won the minor premiership very clearly.

"He lost favour right towards the end of the season but you saw them on the weekend (against Canberra) without him there.

"He's not going to hang around and play second grade, so I would not be surprised at all if Anthony Seibold and the team in Brisbane had a serious look at him."

After limping into the finals in eighth spot and exiting in embarrassing fashion, Brisbane appears at the rugby league crossroads.

"They refuse to admit that they're rebuilding but they're absolutely a side in transition," The Daily Telegraph's Fatima Kdouh said.

"The biggest challenge for Anthony Seibold is how does he take all the individual brilliance that he's got in his side and create some fluency, create some combinations and get them working together."

Rothfield agreed that there was plenty of work for Seibold and his coaching staff to do ahead of the 2020 campaign.

"I think some tough decisions are going to be made in this post-season review," he said.

"They seriously have to look at Darius Boyd - I wrote that he will lose the captaincy. He's done his best this year and I hate bagging champions but he hasn't inspired the younger players.

"That side has seriously lacked direction. It's a five-eighth with an inexperienced halfback, that's been their problem and it needs to be addressed."

If Croft isn't an option, the Broncos could do worse than to look outside the box said The Courier-Mail's Mike Colman.

"I think they should look at what Canberra's done and go over to England and see who's available there," he said.

"Bring over someone who's been around a bit, who's got creativity but also has got some old bones and can hold up in these pressure situations. They need leadership, they need direction."