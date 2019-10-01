STANDING OUT FROM THE REST: Norton makes a century

BIG HITTER: Ryan Norton slams another six off the Norths bowlers at Kendalls Flat.

BIG HITTER: Ryan Norton slams another six off the Norths bowlers at Kendalls Flat.

CRICKET: A new-found way of playing cricket for The Waves has led Ryan Norton to becoming one of the best players in the Wide Bay.

Norton continued his run of being the number one batsman in Bundaberg cricket, with a century in the first game of the season against Norths in the Rum City Foods Intra Cup win.

He made 149 as The Waves made 252 before their bowlers restricted Norths to 186.

Norton is the only player to score multiple centuries in any competition over the past two seasons.

He now has three.

"We lost a couple of wickets so I wanted to dig deep," Norton said.

"It paid off, I built it from the get-go, rotated the strike and had a good partnership with others."

Norton admits building his innings and being conservative has been the difference in the past 15 months to landing the big scores for the team.

"I wanted to be very consistent and have a bit more patience with my innings," he said.

"It's something I've tried to work hard on."

Norton admits he has been lucky at times to get to the century milestone.

"Last year I got a lot of luck," he said.

"There were a few chances I gave that weren't taken."

Norton scored almost 60 per cent of the runs but conceded there were other players that did just as well as him.

This included Matt Pozzebon, Mitch Waters and Rhys Grills who shared all the 10 wickets.

Pozzebon got four wickets.

"It's the best I've seen him bowl," Norton said.

"It was a good even spread from everyone.

"It's been really good to see everyone do well with a different squad."

Norton might not have scored 149 if it hadn't been for a nice gesture from Norths.

The Waves batsman was given out LBW to Norths bowler Bruce Worthington after he got past 100.

But once Norths realised he had hit the ball before it hit his pads the team called Norton back to continue playing.

"Bruce thought he hit it so I asked what he wanted to do and he called him back," Norths captain Todd Sommerfeld said.

"I hope that sets the precedent for good sportsmanship for the rest of the season."

The decision didn't cost Norths the game but Norton did cost them in terms of the runs he got.

"He was the difference," Sommerfeld said.

"But we were on track to win before Brendan Handley (75) got out after drinks.

"Unfortunately the boys that got runs last week didn't get runs this week.

"But we know we can do it and win games against the best."

Norths will play Hervey Bay next on October 12.

Hervey Bay defeated Maryborough in the other first-round game by three wickets.

The Waves will play Past Highs in their next match.

All matches now move to Salter Oval after Kendalls Flat was used for the first round.