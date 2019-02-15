Stand by for Winx's 30th win in a row

Champion racehorse Winx is paraded by strapper Umut Odemislioglu following trackwork at Rosehill on Thursday. Picture: Dan Himbrechts/AAP

RACING: What if Chris Waller did the unthinkable and provided the horse that ended champion Winx's famous winning streak in the Group 2 $250,000 Apollo Stakes (1400m) at Randwick today?

The question was posed to Waller after Winx's final gallop on Thursday morning and the trainer was typically diplomatic with his response.

"I would be happy for the other horse and its owners, but not so happy for Winx,'' he said.

"Really, we have only one thing to worry about and that is Winx being her dominant self.''

Waller then reiterated all the indications were that the great mare could extend her famous winning streak to 30 in the Apollo Stakes, lifting her career earnings over $23 million.

"What I've been thinking in the last 48 hours is that Winx will win (today) providing she's the same horse she was last preparation - and there's nothing to suggest that she's not,'' Waller said.

"We have been looking out for obvious issues of body language, unsoundness or lack of performance and we're just not seeing any of it."

Winx has only seven rivals today, including five of her stablemates - Patrick Erin, Brimham Rocks, Tom Melbourne, Unforgotten and Egg Tart.

Despite some monster bets on Winx this week, including $250,000 at $1.08 and $225,000 at $1.09, the champion has "eased" in betting out to $1.10 with Ladbrokes. She is expected to start shorter on track today.

Waller's other runners vary in price from $34 out to $251 and, as the market suggests, they are unlikely to trouble their celebrated stablemate.

"Patrick Erin's logical target is the Sydney Cup,'' Waller said.

"Forget his age, he still has a bit of dash about him. He is the Barman (Who Shot Thebarman) reinvented. He might run last but it will be a good last.''

Waller said Brimham Rocks was a stayer of real potential and would be aimed at the Tancred Stakes this autumn.

"Brimham Rocks is Avilius, less half a length,'' Waller said.

"I'm disappointed he didn't run in the Melbourne Cup last year as he would have been right there.''

After finally breaking his run of outs last start, Tom Melbourne looks the only leader in the Apollo field.

"This race will be a bit tricky as he might get left in front - I don't really think there is another way to ride him,'' Waller said.

"Hopefully there is a bit of speed so he can get some cover, which is what he got last start and he was able to finish his race off.

"We will try not to lead but if he has to lead we won't be fighting him.''

Waller said his mares, Unforgotten and Egg Tart, were coming along well for their first-up runs.

"Egg Tart is a much better horse in autumn than spring,'' he said.

"Unforgotten is hard to get a gauge on as she doesn't show a lot in trials but she is coming up well.''