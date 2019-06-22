Stalwart may not be done yet in BRL

LEAGUE: Former NRL star Antonio Kaufusi refuses to rule out returning to the playing field this season.

The Waves coach hasn't run out on to the field in the Bundaberg Rugby League since playing in last year's A-grade grand final, which The Waves won over the Wallaroos.

It was his first senior title in any competition.

There was speculation he would retire after the game but that was never confirmed.

Kaufusi so far hasn't played a game this season, focusing instead on coaching the team.

But that doesn't mean he is done.

"I haven't made up my mind yet,” he said.

"But I'm not doing myself any justice playing without really training.”

Kaufusi admits his coaching commitments to both The Waves and Shalom College added to his teaching at the school didn't allow him to fully commit to playing as well.

But he would play and be involved if the side needed it.

"I'd love to get on the paddock,” he said.

"But only if we are in dire straights.

"I'm really happy to leave it to the team to get it done.”

The Waves face Past Brothers today at Salter Oval at 6pm in the next round of the competition.

The side can remain in second with a win but could fall back to third if it loses.

The Waves would lose that spot to Easts if the Magpies defeated Maryborough Brothers in the other match at Salter Oval.

The sides face each other at 4.20pm.

In the other match, Hervey Bay takes on Western Suburbs at Stafford Park at 6pm.