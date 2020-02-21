Stalker back before court in bid for bail

MARTIN Thomas Brown was before Bundaberg Magistrates Court again on Thursday where he was making an application for bail on stalking charges.

Bail was opposed by the prosecution.

Mr Brown is charged with two counts of stalking and also breaching a restraining order.

It is alleged he looked at his hairdresser neighbour over the fence for between two and five minutes.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the court two to five minutes could be a very long time.

Mr Brown’s lawyer, Matt Maloy, told the court his client didn’t speak to the complainant, he just allegedly looked over the fence.

Mr Maloy said Mr Brown and his mother had erected a large screen at the top of their fence to prevent people looking into their property.

He said his client was also charged with two counts of stalking for one alleged act.

Sen-Constable Bland told the court, the complainant allegedly saw Mr Brown bobbing up and down, looking at her for two to five minutes.

Sen-Constable Bland said Mr Brown had been sentenced for stalking the complainant in the past.

She said the woman felt uncomfortable, scared and had been affected mentally and physically by the acts.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney told Sen-Constable Bland, Mr Maloy and Mr Brown that he couldn’t come to a decision and wanted to look over more of the material.

Mr Moloney stood the matter down and will deliver his decision on Wednesday.