Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Melbourne captain Cameron Smith has returned to training.
Melbourne captain Cameron Smith has returned to training.
Rugby League

Smith returns for Storm to chase 400-game milestone

by Pamela Whaley
9th Jan 2019 10:30 AM

Cameron Smith has officially returned to training with the Melbourne Storm, marking the end to a stalemate with the club over his playing future.

Although his re-signing is yet to be announced by the club, the 35-year-old skipper has been training with the team since last week when he returned from an extended break with his family.

Storm officials have consistently maintained an agreement would be reached with their captain.

Smith, who will turn 36 in June, is now in line to become rugby league's first 400-game player - a feat that is unlikely to be repeated.

Heading into his 18th season, Smith is the highest-capped rugby league player of all time with 384 NRL games across 17 years of first grade with Melbourne.

The burgeoning record is owed to his incredible durability, having avoided serious injury for much of his legendary career.

If he is able to remain fit in 2019, he will celebrate the milestone against the Sharks at AAMI Park in round 17.

After retiring from all representative duties in 2018, he played all 27 games for Melbourne including his third-consecutive grand final.

More Stories

Show More
cameron smith melbourne storm nrl nrl2019
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Tertiary enrolments not concerning: state

    premium_icon Tertiary enrolments not concerning: state

    Politics THE State Government says a decline in the number of Bundaberg school leavers not heading into work, university or training is better than Queensland's average.

    The story of that beautiful church with the blue cross

    premium_icon The story of that beautiful church with the blue cross

    News April 3, 1960, a groundbreaking new building was dedicated in Bundy

    • 9th Jan 2019 11:15 AM
    • 1 Tub-thumper
    This fake meat firm wants to end Aussie cattle farms

    premium_icon This fake meat firm wants to end Aussie cattle farms

    Lifestyle Tech startup wants to rid the world of cattle industry

    Pauline’s radical plan to blitz cane toads

    premium_icon Pauline’s radical plan to blitz cane toads

    News Pauline’s Hanson’s radical plan to tackle cane toads with 10¢ bounty

    Local Partners