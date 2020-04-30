Burnett cops hand out staggering number of fines

THOUSANDS IN FINES: Gayndah and Mundubbera police have given out 20 traffic fines in the last 10 days. Picture: File

THOUSANDS IN FINES: Gayndah and Mundubbera police have given out 20 traffic fines in the last 10 days. Picture: File

A BURNETT police Sergeant has labelled Burnett drivers as "complacent" during the coronavirus pandemic, issuing 20 traffic infringements in 10 days.

From April 10-20, Mundubbera and Gayndah police collectively issued thousands of dollars in fines, as drivers lost dozens of demerit points.

Mundubbera officer in charge Sergeant Dan Clarke said drivers are living with a false sense of security due to the reduced level of traffic.

"We want to remind drivers not to be complacent on our roads at this time," Sgt Clarke said.

"The dangers of road travel are still present, so everyone needs to say vigilant and safe."

Four speeding fines and one traffic infringement were given alone from April 20-21, with one driver clocked at 130km/h in a 100km/h zone between O'Bil Bil and Mundubbera.

A further 15 tickets were given out in and around Gayndah, Binjour and Ban Ban Springs from April 20-30.

The most prolific of those tickets was a 23 year old man driving on the Burnett Hwy, who was recorded driving 150km/h in a 100km/h zone on April 26.

The next highest driver was clocked at 137km/h in a 100km/h on the Burnett Hwy in Binjour.

The driver received a whopping $622 fine, and lost six demerit points.

Frontline authorities are pleading with Queenslanders to drive safely this long weekend as coronavirus travel restrictions ease.

Worrying data shows more lives have been lost on the state's road so far this year compared to 2019, despite traffic on Queensland's major highways being down more than 30 per cent.

In total, 68 lives have been lost in 2020, eight more than the same period last year.

This includes a 23-year-old man who was killed on April 12, after he collided with a logging truck on the Burnett Hwy in Boubyjan, south of Ban Ban Springs.

To combat the increasing number of deaths on the state's roads, police will increase speed detection activities including the use of random speed cameras and proactive patrols.

Road Policing Command Assistant Commissioner Mike Keating said there had been a sharp rise in the rate of speeding motorists on Queensland roads.

"Despite a 30 per cent reduction of vehicles on Queensland roads, we are seeing a significant increase in the proportion of speeding drivers," Assistant Commissioner Keating said.

"It is very concerning how often our officers and speed camera systems are detecting exceptionally high speeds.

"The risks of speeding have not changed and the faster you go, the more consequence there is if you hit something or someone else."