Staggering increase in accidental overdoses over past decade

Pharmaceutical opioids are among the most common drugs contributing to accidental drug overdoses.

ACCIDENTAL drug overdoses have increased 250 per cent in Bundaberg within the past 10 years, according to an extensive national study.

In the five years between 2013 and 2017 there were 35 accidental drug overdoses recorded in Bundaberg.

That figure was a significant jump on the period from 2003 to 2007 when 10 people died from overdoses.

Not-for-profit organisation, the Penington Institute, released its Australian Annual Overdose Report yesterday, which said pharmaceutical opioids were the most common drugs contributing to accidental drug overdoses.

Hervey Bay had a 460 per cent increase but there were less deaths compared to Bundaberg, with 28 people dying from overdoses in the five-year period.

There were 23 drug-induced deaths in Gladstone, with the number more than tripling compared to the five years ending 2007.

The Penington Institute did not break down the types of drugs contributing to overdoses in regional Queensland, or more specifically in Bundaberg, because low numbers of drug groups made the data unreliable.

But the rate of deaths bet­ween regional Queensland and Brisbane were the same, at 5.5 per 100,000 people.

A positive was that the rate was the lowest it had been in regional Queensland since 2008.

The Penington Institute’s chief executive officer John Ryan said the number of drug-related deaths in Bundaberg was “35 too many”.

“This points to a massive failure to provide the kind of services and interventions that we know save lives,” he said.

“Despite the rate of unintentional overdose deaths going down in recent years, the long-term trend is still upward.

“We must treat overdose deaths as preventable.”

In Queensland, 577 people died accidentally from opioids in the five years from 2013 to 2017.

Benzodiazepines also contributed to 430 deaths.