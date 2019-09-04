Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The hype around Zion Williamson in the trading card community is real. Pic: Getty Images/AFP
The hype around Zion Williamson in the trading card community is real. Pic: Getty Images/AFP
Basketball

Staggering figure for signed Zion card

by Michael Randall
4th Sep 2019 12:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORGET Michael Jordan and LeBron James, the most hyped rookie in NBA history Zion Williamson is set to take the trading card game into a new stratosphere.

Bids on a card autographed by the New Orleans Pelicans' No.1 draft pick, numbered three of just five in the world, have eclipsed a stunning $140,000.

That's massive money for a player who spent one year at Duke University and is yet to step foot on an NBA floor.

Live stream every game of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 with KAYO SPORTS on your TV, computer, mobile or tablet. Get your 14 day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Grayson White of Cherry Collectables says although there is always the spectre of fake bids driving up the price, the hype around Williamson in the trading card community is real.

"It's not even the key card in the set and it's generated more than 250 bids," White said.

"Trading cards have become a legit stock on eBay now and Panini NBA cards are going to explode in Australia."

Williamson, 19, has signed an exclusive deal with Panini America, meaning his signatures will only be found on its products.

"We're on the cusp of witnessing one of the most historic NBA Draft classes of all time and it's no secret that Zion is a driving force behind that fact. He's a transcendent talent and a must-have presence in all of our NBA and collegiate basketball products for this season and beyond," Panini America CEO Mark Warsop said.

The US$100,000 card ... and rising. (image: ebay.com)
The US$100,000 card ... and rising. (image: ebay.com)

Earlier this year, a Jordan 1997 Green Precious Metal Gems card closed on eBay for more than $500,000.

Aussie collectors are lapping up cards of their compatriots, with Ben Simmons attracting the most interest - even though his signature deal is with Upper Deck, which is not licensed by the NBA to produce cards, instead trading in memorabilia.

A pristine James 2003 Topps Chrome Refractor rookie card sold on eBay in 2017 for a mammoth $37,840.

More Stories

basketball nba zion williamson
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Massive spike in flu cases across the Wide Bay

    premium_icon Massive spike in flu cases across the Wide Bay

    Health QUEENSLAND Health data has revealed a massive jump in lab-confirmed influenza cases in the Wide Bay during 2019.

    VIDEO: Teen trapped in car after rollover

    premium_icon VIDEO: Teen trapped in car after rollover

    News Emergency services on scene of Goodwood Rd crash

    Popular Bundaberg eatery goes on the market

    premium_icon Popular Bundaberg eatery goes on the market

    Business Opportunity to take on a major franchise outlet

    Focus on health: Bundy’s new machine to improve lives

    premium_icon Focus on health: Bundy’s new machine to improve lives

    Health WIDE BAY patients who suffer from a stroke now have a higher chance of recovering...