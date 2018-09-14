Menu
Poor Cass finally gets her single date — let’s hope it doesn’t end in heartbreak!
Entertainment

Stage five clinger finally gets date with Nick

by Hannah Paine
14th Sep 2018 1:37 PM

AFTER weeks of waiting as (literally) everyone else got single dates, it looks like Cass Wood's wildest dreams come true on next week's episodes of The Bachelor.

The 23-year-old - who previously dated Nick Cummins and has been dubbed this year's Jarrod Woodgate - can't hide her elation as she is finally selected for some one-on-one time.

A preview shows Cass and Nick heading to a theme park for their date and the pair get up close and personal when they are strapped together on a swing ride.

 

Cass on possibly the happiest day of her life
Cass on possibly the happiest day of her life

 

Cass’ comment when on the swing isn’t helping her stage five clinger reputation
Cass' comment when on the swing isn't helping her stage five clinger reputation


"If we die, at least we die together!" Cass can be heard saying as footage is shown of the pair dropping from the sky on the swing.

Predictably, Twitter had some thoughtsabout Cass finally getting her single date with sentiments ranging from, "You go girl" to "Please God no".

Cass swiftly gained a reputation as this season's stage five clinger, with a lie-detector test on Wednesday night's episode determining she was - shocker - "absolutely infatuated" with Nick.

In an earlier episode, Cass even read passages of her diary to Nick at a cocktail party, telling him how their meeting on the outside world had made her believe in love at first sight.

Cass Wood has been dubbed this season’s stage five clinger. Picture: Darren Leigh Roberts
Cass Wood has been dubbed this season's stage five clinger. Picture: Darren Leigh Roberts

"From the moment I first saw you, there was this precious moment in time where it felt like everything stood still and we locked eyes through the crowd," she read.

"I didn't know who you were, but all I knew was, I wanted to get to know you. Fast forward to a few months later where I properly got to meet you.

"And there was a moment of realisation for me that love at first sight could be true."

 

-The Bachelor continues Wednesday 7.30pm on Network 10

bachelor bachelor 2018 date honey b nick stage five clinger

