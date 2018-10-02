Menu
An airline worker loads a Malaysia Airlines jet at Sydney International Airport. Picture: AAP Image/Jordan Shields
Protests at all Australian airports today

by Staff writer and AAP
2nd Oct 2018 12:14 PM

WORKERS at Australia's five main airports will protest pay and working conditions as part of a global day of action today, with flight disruptions and delays expected.

Staff across the board from baggage handlers, check in officers and security will walk off the job to attend a public demonstration led by the Transport Workers' Union (TWU), who are calling on the federal government to "mandate airports and airlines responsible for labour standards".

It is expected there will be delays at all airports hosting protests, including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth airports.

 

 

A protest will be held at Sydney International Airport at 9.30am. Picture: AAP/Jordan Shields
The TWU says the protests will coincide with the release of its submission to the Productivity Commission's inquiry into economic regulation of airports.

The union says the submission warns that low standards are affecting aviation safety and security.

"Airport workers have seen their jobs downgraded in recent years with a majority on forced part-time hours," the TWU said.

"The low rates, split shifts and poor conditions have led to workers forced to sleep at airports."

TWU National Vice President John Berger during a Victorian bus drivers strike for better pay in Melbourne in July. Picture: AAP/Wayne Taylor
PROTESTS

Sydney international terminal arrivals - 9.30am

Melbourne Virgin domestic arrivals - 11am

Brisbane domestic terminal between Qantas and Virgin - 11am

Adelaide airport main entrance - 10.30am

Perth domestic terminal - 10am

