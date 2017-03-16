Staff recognised at Friendlies awards

RESILIENCE, change and commitment to excellence were the themes celebrated at the Bundaberg Medical Institute Awards Evening on March 10.

The annual awards for excellence awarded to staff and doctors of The Friendlies provided an opportunity to celebrate and reflect on the work that had been achieved, with CEO Alan Cooper saying the evening had become a highlight of The Friendlies calendar.

"This year we had more than 200 people attend to congratulate our 26 award winners and the 32 staff who received years of service recognition,” Mr Cooper said.

Resilience and leadership expert Rob Redenbach spoke at the evening, inspiring guests with his life experience and how resilience plays a part in any success.

Mr Cooper spoke on the night of the constant change in the healthcare industry and how The Friendlies meets those changes and challenges head on.

"If we are to remain competitive and even viable, we always need to be adapting and changing,” he said.

"We have a saying at the hospital that if there is one thing you can count on at The Friendlies, then it is change.”

Mr Cooper said the commitment by staff and doctors to embrace changes in the healthcare industry and at The Friendlies was a part of what made the organisation so special.

"It was my pleasure, along with our executive team, to present these awards to our staff and doctors and to personally thank them for the extra effort they put in to making The Friendlies not only a leader in healthcare and caring for those in our community, but also a wonderful place to work.

"It was also wonderful to see so many staff on the night that were there to support their colleagues that had been nominated. The attendee's enthusiasm for the award winners also highlighted the supportive team environment that helps to make The Friendlies the exceptional organisation that it is.”