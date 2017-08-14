Staff confront thief and retrieve chips

CHIP RIP: Rhys Coppins, 30, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to stealing two packets of chips at BP Airport.

A THIEF who grabbed packets of chips when leaving a Bundaberg servo denied it was him until he was shown CCTV footage, admitting "I'm wearing the same jumper”.

Rhys Coppins, 30, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to stealing two packets of chips at BP Airport on June 16; drink driving on May 24; driving unlicensed; and two counts of failing to attend court.

Coppins went into the servo at 5am and paid for a sandwich and cigarettes but grabbed the packets of chips as he left. Staff confronted him and retrieved the chips.

Coppins was also caught drink driving with an alcohol reading of 0.153.

The court heard he was an alcoholic with health issues but was making serious efforts to abstain.

Coppins was sentenced to seven months jail for the driving and was immediately released to parole. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.