Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Stabbing victim did not know alleged attacker

Rae Wilson
by
6th Oct 2018 5:34 AM

A MAN has been charged with unlawful wounding after a stabbing incident in a Gladstone street overnight.

An 18-year-old man was standing in Yarroon Street about 2.15am when another man approached him and stabbed him with a knife once to lower abdomen.

The teen received a puncture wound during the alleged assault outside a licensed premises.

Security staff from a nearby hotel restrained the armed man until police arrived.

The victim was taken to Gladstone Hospital for treatment to a non-life threatening injury.

Investigations indicate the two men were not known to each other.

An 18-year-old Kin Kora man has been charged with one count of unlawful wounding.

He is expected to appear in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.

gladstone stabbing
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Wide Bay 'missing out on public servant jobs'

    premium_icon Wide Bay 'missing out on public servant jobs'

    Politics DEPUTY Opposition Leader Tim Mander has accused the State Government of ignoring the region despite the state's public sector ballooning.

    Man chased down a car with a tomahawk while high

    premium_icon Man chased down a car with a tomahawk while high

    Crime 'I'm good at fighting, smashing folks'

    Bundaberg cane crushing season to wrap up early

    premium_icon Bundaberg cane crushing season to wrap up early

    Business Estimates fall away as dry takes hold

    ECONOMIC REVIVAL: Positive future for Bundy, says mayor

    premium_icon ECONOMIC REVIVAL: Positive future for Bundy, says mayor

    News Jewel approval marks turning point for region

    Local Partners