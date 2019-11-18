Menu
Crime

Stabbing accused granted bail after weekend incident

Geordi Offord
by
18th Nov 2019 11:11 AM
A MAN accused of wounding a 22-year-old at Innes Park has been granted bail after appearing in court.

Housam Taha, 47, appeared in the dock of  Bundaberg Magistrates Court today where he is charged with assault police, obstruct police and unlawfully wound another.

Bail was opposed by the prosecution.

The court heard Taha was allegedly heavily intoxicated at the time of the offence.

At the time of the offence, Taha allegedly stabbed the 22-year-old man known to him in the neck.

The stabbing caused a 2cm wound to the victim's neck.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney said the offences would have to proceed by way of an indictment.

Mr Moloney found Taha was at risk of spending too much time in custody if bail was refused.

Taha was granted bail under the condition that he report to police and not go within 100m of the victim and where the victim lives.

The matters were adjourned to January 16 for further mention.

