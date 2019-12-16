Menu
A 15-year-old boy charged with the stabbing murder of 17-year-old Jack Beasley will spend Christmas behind bars after the matter was mentioned in court this morning.
Crime

Teenage stabbing kill accused will spend Christmas in jail

by Patrick Billings, Robyn Wuth
16th Dec 2019 12:19 PM
A 15-YEAR-OLD boy charged with the stabbing murder of another teenager on the Gold Coast will spend the Christmas holiday behind bars.

The matter was briefly mentioned in Beenleigh Children's Court this morning.

Parkwood teenager Jack Beasley died in the wake of the incident. Picture: Facebook
The court was closed, with an application by The Courier-Mail and other media to remain in the court while the matter was heard was unsuccessful.

Parkwood 17-year-old Jack Beasley died after he was allegedly stabbed in the chest in a fight on Surfers Paradise Boulevard on Friday night while another 17-year-old stabbed in the chest and back survived.

