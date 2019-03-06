Menu
ANSFORD TRIAL: Luke Mitchell's family leave court
Crime

STABBED IN THE HEART: Jury delivers stunning verdict

Caitlan Charles
by
5th Mar 2019 1:00 PM | Updated: 6th Mar 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A WOMAN who fatally stabbed her partner in the heart has been found not guilty of manslaughter.

Whether or not Peta Louise Ansford had killed her partner of two years was never in question, but the jury had to decide if it was an unlawful killing or in self-defence.

Jurors, who heard during the trial about a history of domestic violence, have decided Ansford killed Luke Mitchell in self-defence. She can now walk free from the court.

YESTERDAY: A WOMAN who stabbed her partner in the heart will soon learn her fate.

Peta Louise Ansford has admitted to killing her partner of two years, but pleaded not guilty to a charge of manslaughter in the Mackay Supreme Court.

 

Luke Mitchell died in Mackay after his partner Peta Ansford stabbed him in the heart. She pleaded not guilty to his manslaughter in 2019.
Her defence lawyer has argued she killed him in self-defence.

After five days of hearing evidence, the jury has retired to deliberate in the trial against Ms Ansford.

There is no doubt that Ms Ansford killed her partner, Luke Mitchell, but the jury must decide in the killing was unlawful or an act of defence.

What we know so far:

