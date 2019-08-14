Stabbed backpacker wants to return to Cairns

A YOUNG Chilean backpacker horrifically stabbed at a Cairns hostel has revealed she would like to return to Australia one day after her trip was tragically cut short.

Constanza 'Kuki' Escudero, 26, told the Cairns Post she had been planning to get work either fruit picking or in hospitality during a dream trip to Australia.

But she will now return home to South America this weekend, less than two weeks after she was allegedly stabbed in the neck in a random attack by a cleaner at her Parramatta Park hostel.

Chilean stab victim Constanza Escudero. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

She had only been in the Far North for three days before the attack, but had originally been encouraged to come to the region by a friend who had worked in Port Douglas.

"I would like to come back," she said.

The Cairns community has rallied behind the young film maker, who graduated from university in Santiago last year, and yesterday she and father Hugo travelled to Kuranda as a guest of Skyrail, visiting the Kuranda Koala Gardens and Birdworld during the trip.

She was still in pain from her injuries, with a dressing on her neck and several bruises, but said it was "good to be outside" after almost a week in Cairns Hospital.

Her father made a mercy dash to be by her side last week and said they had been "overwhelmed" by the support shown by the community in the aftermath.

"It's so difficult to express the gratitude we have for everybody," he said.

"It's been wonderful, overwhelming.

"The care of the staff at the hospital, the kindness and professionalism of the police team.

"What can I say, it's unbelievable, and we're foreigners here."

He also paid tribute to Cairns businessman Martin Anton who launched a GoFundMe to assist Ms Escudero which has now reached over $2000.

The pair were set to meet with Mr Anton yesterday to thank him.

Skyrail general manager Richard Berman-Hardman said they were happy to help.

"Cairns is a tourist destination and everyone who comes here is a guest in our region," he said.

"To think a guest of ours had to endure something like this is really upsetting.

"This is a small way to let Kuki know what Cairns is really about and I hope it goes some way to helping address what she went through."

The father and daughter will have dinner at Laguna Tapas & Wine in Cairns before Ms Escudero takes an Experience Co 30-minute helicopter flight over the Great Barrier Reef with GBR Helicopters later this week.

Support Mr Anton's GoFundMe page here.