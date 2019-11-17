Menu
Stab wound dealt after alleged dispute with neighbours

Rhylea Millar
17th Nov 2019 11:00 AM
A MAN was transported to hospital after he was allegedly stabbed during a dispute with his next-door neighbour.

Police were called to the private residence of an Innes Park home about 8pm last night, after two men were arguing.

A 47-year-old male offender allegedly walked over to the home of the 22-year-old male victim when the verbal altercation started.

The offender, who was holding a knife, then allegedly began punching the victim, who attempted to defend himself by punching the offender back.

When the victim managed to break free, he said he felt a sensation of "water" dripping on his shirt and looked down to see he had been stabbed in the chest and was bleeding.

Police were called to the scene and the offender allegedly ran away when they arrived, resulting in a chase occurring.

The dog squad were called to conduct a search and the offender was later found hiding under a blanket in a bedroom of his own house.

When police attempted to arrest the man, he allegedly struggled and assaulted a police officer by punching him in the face, resulting in the officer receiving a swollen eye.

QAS treated the man for chest injuries and a laceration to his right clavicle.

He was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

The offender was charged with grievous bodily harm and wounding and assaulting or obstructing a police officer and he is expected to appear in court tomorrow.

