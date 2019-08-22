Stab to the neck ‘had a positive impact’ on victim

A LABRADOR man stabbed in the neck by a former teacher has told a court it was one of the best things that had happened to him.

Arlene Marie Morrison, 58, pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court yesterday to wounding the man on November 24, last year.

The court was told Morrison and the man had been living together for four years when they got into an argument while drinking over another man texting Morrison.

The court was told that during the argument the man pushed Morrison who walked away.

"A short time later she came back out and stabbed him once in the back of the neck," prosecutor Emily Coley said.

She said the man then tried to get up but backed into Morrison's knife again.

The man called police and spent three days in hospital having the wound treated.

Morrison, a former relief teacher, was found in the back seat of a car with the knife and a blood alcohol reading of 0.17 per cent.

Judge David Kent described that chain of events to the second wound as "fantastically improbable".

Judge Kent sentenced her to two years prison with immediate release on parole.

He accepted the victim impact statement from the man which said the event had a "positive impact on him".

"It has certainly changed his life for the better and he has given up alcohol," Judge Kent said.

Morrison has spent 70 days in pre-sentence custody.