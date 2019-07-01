St Luke's using tournament to rebuild with young players

READY: The QISSN team that will compete for St Luke's Anglican School in Bundaberg - (back from left) assistant coach Teagan Deer, Hannah Mountford, Riley Dallas, Brooke Land, Evette Land, Emma Liebenberg, Jasmine Gill, Isabella Gill, (front from left) Taylah Freeman, Bahli Ulrick, Maya Cleary and coach Robyn Deer.

READY: The QISSN team that will compete for St Luke's Anglican School in Bundaberg - (back from left) assistant coach Teagan Deer, Hannah Mountford, Riley Dallas, Brooke Land, Evette Land, Emma Liebenberg, Jasmine Gill, Isabella Gill, (front from left) Taylah Freeman, Bahli Ulrick, Maya Cleary and coach Robyn Deer. St Luke's Anglican School

IN life, you must always learn to crawl before you can walk.

St Luke's Anglican School is hoping this year's crawling at the Queensland Independent Secondary Schools Netball tournament can help them walk into title success down the road.

The school will compete in the event in Division 5 and 6 after competing in last year's event in Division 3 and 4.

The side lost all pool matches before making the semi-final in Division 4.

St Luke's netball coach Robyn Deer said the decision to drop divisions was simple.

"We had a team which was pretty handy in Year 12 players last year,” she said.

"We lost all of them, it happens to all schools, so we've got back to a number of Year 8 or 9 girls playing this year.”

Deer will coach the team with her daughter and fellow teacher Teagan.

The team, despite being new and inexperienced, has been together for almost six months, training twice a week to get ready.

Deer said she had high expectations for the side.

"We've got pretty strong hopes for them in that division,” she said.

"Most of them play in the local competition as well, so they get a lot of netball.”

Teagan added that the girls played representative netball as well so the multiple games in a couple of days should be no issue.

For Deer, she should know about the expectations of the side heading into a tournament.

She has coached St Luke's in every netball tournament held since the first in Bundaberg in 2000.

Deer has been doing it for 20 years.

She also knows how to build a winning side as well, with St Luke's winning a title in Division 4 in 2007.

Deer now hopes this side can do the same as it progress through their schooling years.

"We have a three-year plan, we work fromYear 8 and 9 and then start again,” she said.

"We aim to work up to Division 2 and 3 in three years' time.”

She said there were also a couple of players to look out for.

"I think our defence end with Brooke and Evette Land will do well,” Deer said.

"They are a strong pair and have played with each other before.

"Riley Dallas plays in the centre court and she is a strong player too.

"She is good at directing and controlling the speed of the play.”

St Luke's and Shalom have in previous years competed in the same division and against each other.

This isn't the case this year.

Deer hopes the Bundaberg community can support both teams and cheer them to victory.

"We need support as well and we have a number of people from our school community that are going to support us,” shesaid.

"There's a number of girls still in town that played for St Luke's who need to come along and support us as well.”

St Luke's starts its campaign today.