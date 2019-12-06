St Luke’s tops NAPLAN results

IN AN analysis of NAPLAN results over five years Year 5 St Luke’s Anglican College has topped the state.

The independent analysis totalled all sections of the test each year from 2015 to 2019 and the average score was then found over the five years.

Scoring an average of 2625 each year St Luke’s Year 5 students out performed the rest of Queensland and principal Craig Merritt said there was no secret to their success.

“There are no secrets to this, it is a very strong focus on teaching and learning,” Mr Merritt said.

“Also, we don’t believe in putting on pressure for the exam, we don’t turn it into a high stakes test.

“Test wise, we ensure they feel comfortable with the test and about what they are doing, but we encourage them to take it as an intellectual challenge.

“It also gives us an indication of how our curriculum is going, we want to have an engaging and innovative curriculum.”

Mr Merritt said the Year 7 and 9 students had also had impressive results, scoring top results for the 2019 NAPLAN test results.

“Statistics for our students in Year 7 and 9 this year, were particularly strong and it put them in the top 50 in schools in Queensland and we were one of only four regional schools to do so,” he said.

“We talk to our parents and say if you are looking for a high-quality education, you don’t have to leave Bundaberg, it’s here and that resonates with them.”

In the analysis, St Luke’s Anglican College was the top performing school in the Bundaberg region for both Year 5 and Year 9, with an average score of 2980.2 for Year 9.

For Year 5 students, Bundaberg East State School followed St Luke’s with 2533.2 then Kolan South State School with 2524.8.

As for Year 9 students Shalom College came in second place with 2868.4 followed by Bundaberg Christian College with 2836.4.

Bundaberg’s 10 best performing Year 5 schools between 2015 and 2019

St Luke’s Anglican School: 2625.0

Bundaberg East State School: 2533.2

Kolan South State School: 2524.8

Sharon State School: 2500.2

St John’s Lutheran Primary School: 2458.6

Woongarra State School: 2454.6

Gooburrum State School: 2437.0

Childers State School: 2435.6

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School: 2422.8

Kalkie State School: 2421.4

Bundaberg’s best performing Year 9 schools between 2015 and 2019