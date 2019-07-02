Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FULL STRETCH: St Luke's Anglican School's Evette Land (left) in action.
FULL STRETCH: St Luke's Anglican School's Evette Land (left) in action. Brian Cassidy
Sport

St Luke's to keep fighting

Shane Jones
by
2nd Jul 2019 6:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NETBALL: St Luke's Anglican School netball coach Robyn Dear says it has been tough to compete at the Queensland Independent Secondary Schools netball tournament at Bundaberg.

But the school won't quit until the end.

The school started the carnival in the perfect way in Pool E in Division 5 and 6, beating Gilroy Santa Maria College from Ingham 14-9 in the first game yesterday.

Since then St Luke's has won just one other game, a 15-7 win over Mount Isa.

The school lost to St Ursula's College (17-12), St Peter Claver College (18-13) and St Mary's Catholic College (17-7) in the other matches.

"They are playing against tough competition,” Dear said.

"Our girls are a lot younger than some of the other teams out there and it is tough, they are doing well.”

The school had chances to beat St Ursula's but costly turnovers in the middle of the court allowed the opposition to take control.

"Netball is like that, you make one mistake and it can be devastating to you,” Dear said.

"But they never give up, they play right until the end of the game.”

St Luke's plays St Augustine's College at 8am and Rockhampton Grammar School at 9.30am at the Multiplex today.

There are photos in tomorrow's NewsMail.

qissn shalom college st luke's anglican school
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    MYSTERY RIDER: Do you know who the man in black is?

    premium_icon MYSTERY RIDER: Do you know who the man in black is?

    Crime BUNDABERG police are seeking assistance from the public to help identify the rider of a black coloured motorcycle.

    WATCH: Crash keeps Bruce closed indefinitely

    premium_icon WATCH: Crash keeps Bruce closed indefinitely

    Breaking The Bruce Highway will remain closed for the rest of the day

    Identity of cold-case murder accused revealed

    premium_icon Identity of cold-case murder accused revealed

    Crime Bundaberg man charged over death of Bowen man in 1976