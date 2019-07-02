St Luke's to keep fighting

NETBALL: St Luke's Anglican School netball coach Robyn Dear says it has been tough to compete at the Queensland Independent Secondary Schools netball tournament at Bundaberg.

But the school won't quit until the end.

The school started the carnival in the perfect way in Pool E in Division 5 and 6, beating Gilroy Santa Maria College from Ingham 14-9 in the first game yesterday.

Since then St Luke's has won just one other game, a 15-7 win over Mount Isa.

The school lost to St Ursula's College (17-12), St Peter Claver College (18-13) and St Mary's Catholic College (17-7) in the other matches.

"They are playing against tough competition,” Dear said.

"Our girls are a lot younger than some of the other teams out there and it is tough, they are doing well.”

The school had chances to beat St Ursula's but costly turnovers in the middle of the court allowed the opposition to take control.

"Netball is like that, you make one mistake and it can be devastating to you,” Dear said.

"But they never give up, they play right until the end of the game.”

St Luke's plays St Augustine's College at 8am and Rockhampton Grammar School at 9.30am at the Multiplex today.

