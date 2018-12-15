Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GUARD OF HONOUR: Graduating Year 12 students at St Luke's Anglican School make their way down the traditional guard of honour.
GUARD OF HONOUR: Graduating Year 12 students at St Luke's Anglican School make their way down the traditional guard of honour. Katie Hall
News

St Luke's students achieve OP 2 scores

Katie Hall
by
15th Dec 2018 4:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHILE less than half of Queensland's school leavers received an OP score today, St Luke's Anglican School students achieved remarkable results with 52.3 per cent of students receiving an OP score of one to 10.

St Luke's Anglican School students Jessica Cross, Jaimee Joiner, Charles Liebenberg, Cameron Macpherson and Brayden Rewald all received an OP 2 score.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Jaimee Joiner, 17, said she was thrilled.

"Receiving an OP 2 not only ensures that I am able to commence my course of choice, it is a representation of the accumulation of my accomplishments, achievements and knowledge I have acquired over all my schooling years at St Luke's Anglican School,” Jaimee said.

"I am extremely happy with my Overall Position and I'm excited to see what my future will bring. As I only required an OP 9 to study a Bachelor of Science at the University of Queensland I have achieved high enough for my first preference.”　

Brayden Rewald, 17, has a goal of becoming a teacher to help foster a love of maths and science for future students.

Brayden also has dreams of travel and working with disadvantaged communities.

He said achieving an OP 2 allowed flexibility and choice.

"I'm doing a duel degree, and an OP 2 gives me the flexibility to choose from the entire range of courses on offer.”

Brayden has achieved an OP score that will land him a position in a Dual Bachelor of Secondary Education /Science majoring in mathematics.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Maternity system at ‘crisis’ point

    premium_icon Maternity system at ‘crisis’ point

    Parenting Women giving birth in private hospitals has plunged, forcing hospitals to close maternity wards and pushing an extra 27,000 births a year into public hospitals.

    PHOTOS: Carols by Candlelight

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Carols by Candlelight

    News Did we snap you at the Bundy carols by candlelight?

    Wet weekend ahead for Bundaberg

    Wet weekend ahead for Bundaberg

    Weather Bundaberg, the rains are here.

    4 businesses you can buy near Bundy right now

    premium_icon 4 businesses you can buy near Bundy right now

    Business More than $7.5m worth of business up for sale

    Local Partners