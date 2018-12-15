St Luke's students achieve OP 2 scores

GUARD OF HONOUR: Graduating Year 12 students at St Luke's Anglican School make their way down the traditional guard of honour.

WHILE less than half of Queensland's school leavers received an OP score today, St Luke's Anglican School students achieved remarkable results with 52.3 per cent of students receiving an OP score of one to 10.

St Luke's Anglican School students Jessica Cross, Jaimee Joiner, Charles Liebenberg, Cameron Macpherson and Brayden Rewald all received an OP 2 score.

Jaimee Joiner, 17, said she was thrilled.

"Receiving an OP 2 not only ensures that I am able to commence my course of choice, it is a representation of the accumulation of my accomplishments, achievements and knowledge I have acquired over all my schooling years at St Luke's Anglican School,” Jaimee said.

"I am extremely happy with my Overall Position and I'm excited to see what my future will bring. As I only required an OP 9 to study a Bachelor of Science at the University of Queensland I have achieved high enough for my first preference.”

Brayden Rewald, 17, has a goal of becoming a teacher to help foster a love of maths and science for future students.

Brayden also has dreams of travel and working with disadvantaged communities.

He said achieving an OP 2 allowed flexibility and choice.

"I'm doing a duel degree, and an OP 2 gives me the flexibility to choose from the entire range of courses on offer.”

Brayden has achieved an OP score that will land him a position in a Dual Bachelor of Secondary Education /Science majoring in mathematics.