St Luke's policy to embrace everyone

SEXUALITY within the faith-based schooling system has been of national interest ahead of the Sex Discrimination Act federal review.

The existing laws give religious schools the power to hire and fire staff whose sexual preferences and gender identification are deemed to be misaligned with school values.

Bundaberg's St Luke's Anglican School referred the NewsMail to the Anglican Schools Commission, whose policies are followed by the 20 schools within the south Queensland diocese.

A spokesman for the Anglican Schools Commission said Anglican schools in the diocese did not discriminate when it came to hiring staff or enrolling students.

The Archbishop of Brisbane Phillip Aspinall released a letter last week addressing the Freedom of Religion and Belief Inquiry saying he wanted to assure students and staff in Anglican schools that he did not anticipate any change in their approach to the operation of their schools.

The south Queensland diocese has a far more liberal approach to sexuality than their notoriously anti-gay Sydney counterpart.

"Every one of us is loved unconditionally by God and is therefore of infinite value and dignity,” Mr Aspinall wrote.

"Our highest aspiration is that all of our schools will be communities where all students and staff alike see themselves as persons known and loved by God, supported by their whole school community to face the challenges of their journey and to enjoy life in its fullness.

"Within the Anglican Church there is a wide spectrum of understanding about human sexuality and gender.

"Differences of outlook do not negate the necessity for school environments to enable all people to feel included, to be safe and to flourish.”

An excerpt from the Anglican Church's recruitment guide said "all decisions made throughout the selection process must be job related, valid and non-discriminatory”.