St Luke's hit the deck with South Passage

ALL ABOARD: Mercedes Thomas and Tess Murray have fun with the South Passage Crew on the replica 19th century schooner.

IMAGINE going to sea on-board a replica 19th century, 100-foot, gaff-rigged schooner skippered, navigated, mastered and crewed by kids aged 12-15.

It was all hands on deck when 13 St Luke's students accompanied by three parents and two teachers took on the challenge with South Passage Crew, navigating the waters between Fraser Island and Burnett Heads this week.

On board the three-day sail which embarked from Hervey Bay, students learned the ropes as they became familiar with the names and purpose of every rope aboard the tallship, as well as essential knots.

Teamed in watch groups, they ensured the ship was safe and performing well, both at sea and at anchor, through a range of duties which included checking the anchor hadn't dragged, standing on lookout, raising and lowering sails, navigating and maintaining course at the helm.

The students even took on these responsibilities during the graveyard shift which involved climbing down over sleeping crew mates to join the deck crew for a couple of hours between midnight and dawn.

But it wasn't all work, with a chance to explore the relics of the Fraser Commando School on Fraser Island where 900 personnel trained during the Second World War before returning for a swim off the boat.

A day's sail north and students were treated to the wilderness areas of Wathumba Creek before a sunset swim.

