St Luke's give the environment a hand

ST LUKE'S Anglican School has been named Bundaberg's most environmentally-friendly school after taking out the Waste Minimisation and Recycling Competition.

The competition was an initiative of the Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett in partnership with Bundaberg Regional Council, Impact Community Services and A2Z Waste Recycling, to promote the importance of recycling to students.

Mr Bennett said he was delighted to see local schools engaging with students on waste and recycling issues to build a healthy respect and understanding for the environment.

"Little green thumbs across the region have adopted a number of environmentally sustainable practices at their school, such as collecting food scraps for chooks, worm farms and compost bins, re-using paper for collage activities and establishing vegetable gardens,” he said.

"It's fantastic to see our school communities getting involved and fostering healthy habits for the environment.

"We have had a great response from schools to this new education initiative and I look forward to welcoming more schools next year to take up the challenge.”

St Luke's Anglican School teacher Holly Gatley said the school enjoyed being actively involved in recycling to encourage students to become globally responsible citizens. Sharon State School came second and St Joseph's Catholic Primary School took out third.