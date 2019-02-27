Saints fire back at $4 million flop report

ST Kilda football boss Simon Lethlean has dismissed a scathing report cracks are already showing in the club's $4 million investment in star recruit Dan Hannebery.

Hannebery's move to the Saints during the trade period was one of the highest-profile moments of the off-season.

However, the 28-year-old's $4 million, five-year deal with the Saints is already being called into question as the result of an unconfirmed claim he enjoyed a "good off-season".

Lethlean on Wednesday denied the club has any issues with Hannebery's off-season conduct, despite AFL journalist Damian Barrett last week reporting Hannebery "got up to a bit of socialising" during his break.

Hannebery was earlier this month unveiled as a member of the St Kilda leadership group - a decision that Barrett claims shocked Swans officials after the Sydney club allowed Hannebery to move on after the 2018 season.

The former Footy Show panellist said Swans officials "fell off their chairs" when first told of Hannebery's leadership role at the Saints.

"He's certainly said to have a good off-season," Barrett said last week.

St Kilda leadership group lead by captain Jarryn Geary, Dylan Roberton, Seb Ross, Dan Hannebery and Tim Membrey.

"He's got up to a bit of socialising in the off-season.

"It is an issue because of what they've invested in him and the fact that no other club, when it came to the crunch in Trade Period last year, actually went for him.

"I think it's a questionable decision right now."

Barrett said nobody at St Kilda was questioning Hannebery's pre-season training, but said he has "major doubts" on St Kilda's rich investment in the three-time All Australian.

Lethlean responded on Wednesday by attacking Barrett personally and questioning if the veteran reporter had a source at the Swans to know if they were shocked by Hannebery's promotion or not.

"I guess Damo's not going to name his source on that one," Lethlean said.

"I would be interested to know who it was that's laughing about their vice-captain from last year and a 200-game player that's much loved by the club.

"It certainly wouldn't have come from John Longmire, Tom Harley or Andrew Ireland and people that are respected in the football industry, and I doubt it would come from a club like Sydney that have a great culture and great respect in football.

Dan Hannebery is reportedly still giving Sydney some laughs.

"I would be interested to know who that person was that said that, but I'm sure Damo won't reveal his sources, if in fact he has one."

Lethlean admitted Hannebery has a reputation for colourful off-seasons.

"Dan knew coming back to Victoria would be a different kettle of fish for him," he added.

"He has always had a reputation about his social life that he has to deal with and the only way you can do that is by behaving well, pulling his head in when he needs to, training hard and performing like the three-time All-Australian player that he is.

"We're not going to pressure Dan for that to be Round 1. We look forward to him playing 85+ games with the Saints uninterrupted once we get him right.

"I would be really surprised if anyone with any credibility from the Swans actually said that."

Hannebery is long-odds to be fit for the opening round of the season, beginning on Marsh 21, as he continues to manage a hamstring injury.