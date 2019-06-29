St James students pedalling to success in HPV Super Series

PEDAL POWER: St. James Lutheran College HPV teams - (front left) Ella Stirling, Blair Woods and Mia Burnie and (back left) Carter Brearley, Jai Schoonderwoerd, Shelby Andersen, Meg Hucknall, Quinn Stirling and teacher Sherrin Carmichael,

PEDAL POWER: St. James Lutheran College HPV teams - (front left) Ella Stirling, Blair Woods and Mia Burnie and (back left) Carter Brearley, Jai Schoonderwoerd, Shelby Andersen, Meg Hucknall, Quinn Stirling and teacher Sherrin Carmichael, Alistair Brightman

HUMAN-POWERED VEHICLES:

.St James Lutheran College is on track in the open mixed division of the Queensland HPV Super Series.

After a first place for the Jets and second for the Jokers in the Bundaberg round of the series, St James has teams in second and fourth place overall.

Sherrin Carmichael, teacher and team manager of the school's program, believes St James teams have a strong chance at winning the open mixed title.

"We planned out our events at the start of the series,” Carmichael said.

"We did well in Bundaberg and plan to attend round five at Willowbank, Ipswich before the Maryborough event.”

Depending on results the school may attend the final event in Toowoomba if required.

"It will be a tough task to win as there is strong competition across all teams,” she said.

The school became involved in the program six years ago when Carmichael started teaching at the school.

"I did it at as a kid and it was great fun,” Carmichael said.

"We have a great bunch of kids with great team spirit.”

The students train regularly and maintain their school vehicles.

The series includes eight events across Queensland.

All teams need to compete in at least two of the shorter course races in the series and the Maryborough 24-hour endurance race, held in mid-September.