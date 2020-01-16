Squash club serving up social competitions for new members

Member for Bundaberg Dave Batt, Tasmin Swan and Brendan Egan with a squash cannon provided to the club under a government grant.

SQUASH: If smashing a small ball around a room trying not to get hit in places you rather wouldn’t sounds like something you would enjoy, you might want to look at joining the Bundaberg Squash Club.

Club publicity officer Brendan Egan said the club had a fair number of new players coming through, but the club was always looking for more.

Egan also put to rest the assumption that potential players needed to be fit if they wanted to play squash.

“That’s true to a certain extent in the A-grade competition,” Egan said.

“But we have everything from barely can return a ball to winning the Gladstone Open.

“We’ve got (grades) down from a B4 up to an A1.”

He said 12-80 year-olds were all participating in the sport, and the club didn’t put limitations on who wanted to play.

But for those wanting to take their competition to the next level, he said the Rum City Teams Titles were coming up in early February which.

“The team titles we’ve got coming up are teams of three, with the option of four,” Egan said.

“Say if you don’t want to play 4-5 games across the weekend – you can have a sub.

“That’s going to be happening on February 8 and 9.”

And while there was no confirmation yet of team numbers, he said the competition was definitely going ahead.

“Normally, we get a lot of people from Brisbane, Gympie, Gladstone – basically whoever nominates for it,” he said.

Egan was confident in the Bundaberg players after the club came away last year winning both the Tri-Series and Bill Agnew competitions.

But for those not interested in competing across the stats, there was always the option of more social games.

“Social season starts this coming Monday and the Wednesday is the start of the fixtures,” Egan said.

“The Monday comp is going to be running roughly 13 or 14 weeks, and the Wednesday night comp will run about 16 weeks.”

He said the club hosted back-to-back seasons and only really took 3 weeks off over the Christmas period.

Last season, the club had six teams of four competing in the A-grade, and eight in the B-grade.

“Moving into this season, I’m suggesting we’ll be having the same kind of numbers, maybe even higher,” Egan said.

“Our juniors are strong at the moment, we’re really impressed. We’ve got about 18 juniors at the moment.”

He said the old guard was starting to fall away from club management and with new members came a fresher outlook.

“We just got ourselves a ball machine as part of a grant from the government,” he said.

And whether you’re looking to join an A, B, C, men’s, women’s, master’s or junior’s grade, there will be the opportunity to play against similarly graded players.

Egan said the club took people throughout the whole season, but those interested in actually joining a team should try to get in over the next few weeks.

Interested players can go to the Bundaberg Squash Club Facebook page, or can always head on down to the club itself at 1 John St.