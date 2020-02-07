Squad selected for Bulls Masters match this month

The Waves Brendan Grills on his way to an unbeaten 58 not out in a match last year.

CRICKET: The rain has washed away any chance of cricket being played this weekend, but there’s still some exciting news for the fans with the announcement of the Bundy Invitational XI side.

The side will be contending with the likes of Ian Healy, Ben Laughlin, Andrew Symonds and Jimmy Maher, a roster of greats filling the Bulls Masters side ahead of the match scheduled for February 29.

The Invitational side is comprised of some of the top players who impressed during the Aussie Bundy Big Bash competition, with Betta Heat’s Brendan Grills joining the side for the first time in his cricketing career.

He made the Bundy A-Grade side this year and has been with the Waves for three or four, but he’s keen to get out on the field for the Invitational.

He said the Aussie Bundy Big Bash season was pretty good, with Betta Heat winning their fair share of games.

“We missed out on finals though, which was pretty disappointing,” Grills said.

“But it was a pretty good season, the team did well. It was good fun.”

And he’s impressed in Division 1 cricket as well, making his first century late last month.

“I’ve been with Waves Div 1 for three or four years now, but this is probably the first year where I’ve held my own,” he said.

‘But they’ve stuck with me, so it’s really food to contribute in a way and give back to them for sticking with me.

“It’s good helping out the club, it’s a really good club. To be able to help and do my fair share is really good.”

By all accounts the Invitational XI side will have to stay on their toes with the Bulls Masters out for revenge this year, but Grills was still coming to grips with playing against some of the biggest names to come through cricket in recent years.

“It’s very surreal,” he said.

“I mean Andrew Symonds and some of those guys are coming, so to be playing against people you grew up watching is a really big honour.

“It’s going to be a really good game and hopefully I can do a few things to impress a few of them.”

He’s just out to help the Bundy boys though, and hopefully showcase how good the region is at cricket.

“I’m pretty sure (Bundy) won last year – so to win again especially against those types of players, it’ll show how strong our region is at cricket,” Grills said.

“Hopefully we can get another win and I can do some things to contribute.”

Bundaberg Invitational XI squad:

Chris Duff

Brendan Grills

Brendan Handley

Matt Jackson

Arden Lankowski

Jarrod Laycock

Michael Loader

Mitch Parsons

Sam Pearson

Dale Steele

Sean Stuchbery

Mitch Waters

Sixes are set to be hit from 6.30pm, Feb 29 at Salter Oval.

Tickets are $5 and free for under-16s.