Squabble over safety in schools

BUNDABERG MP Leanne Donaldson has rejected claims that schools in our district are dangerous, saying the LNP is deliberately misleading parents.

In the four years to 2016, the north-coast education district, which includes Bundaberg, had 4910 instances of school disciplinary absences for misconduct involving an object.

Physical misconduct involving an object includes all forms of objects including scissors and knives to pencils and spit balls.

It's also important to note that if a student uses a stick to break school property that could also be physical misconduct with an object without any threat or violence towards any person.

According to a recent Queensland Police Service disclosure log entry, there were 86 incidents of weapons in schools between January 1, 2016, and May 2, 2017.

But LNP education spokeswoman Tracy Davis said schools had seen jumps in suspensions involving weapons and other objects during the past few years.

"It's simply not good enough for Labor and (Premier) Annastacia Palaszczuk to put up the white flag to weapons in schools,” Ms Davis said.

But Ms Donaldson said under Labor's watch, the number of disciplinary absences for misconduct involving an object had fallen by 20%.

"This is a direct result of our efforts to make schools safer for everyone,” Ms Donaldson said.

"Last year we introduced behaviour coaches into every region supporting behaviour management in every school.”