Spring’s warm welcome: Water restrictions to start in Burnett

WARM WELCOME TO SPRING: Water restrictions to start in North Burnett.

WHILE the smell of rain brought joy to households around Bundaberg on Thursday night, the scattered falls hasn’t stopped the need for water restrictions in the North Burnett.

With the Bureau of Meteorology’s seasonal outlook suggesting warmer and drier conditions for the Bundaberg region, some residents in the North Burnett now face water restrictions in the wake of the prolonged dry.

Following this week’s North Burnett Regional Council general meeting, the council received a report and endorsed a recommendation to implement level one water restrictions in both Biggenden and Mt Perry.

The restrictions come into force from Monday.

“Council is closely monitoring the water situation and are calling for all residents to understand the new conditions and help conserve this precious resource,” North Burnett Mayor Rachel Chambers said.

According to the latest drought declarations the Bundaberg region has been drought declared, but the North Burnett has not.

From Thursday’s rain, the Bureau of Meteorology recorded 12mm at the Splitters Creek station, Bucca recorded 7mm, Branyan had 6mm, Gin Gin had 5mm and Bundaberg had 2mm.

Unfortunately, just as quickly as the rain clouds came, they’ve left and they’re not looking to return anytime soon, according to BoM meteorologist Kimba Wong.

Ms Wong said the scattered rainfall throughout the Wide Bay is history as they aren’t forecasting any rain in the next several days, in fact she said it would be surprising to see many clouds about.

And that could be the case for quite some time.

This prediction of clear blue skies is also set to see the mercury rise throughout the region a few degrees above average for this time of year.

Ms Wong said the Bundaberg average sits at 25-26 degrees and they have forecast up to 31 degrees on Tuesday.

Having recently released the spring weather outlook, Ms Wong said the bureau’s forecast suggested hotter and drier conditions for spring.

The level one restrictions for Biggenden and Mount Perry include: sprinkling only permitted on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday between 4pm and 7pm, attended hand held hoses or bucket watering is permitted at any time and water must not be used to clean paved areas (unless required as the result of accident, fire, health hazard or other emergency).

The restriction also states that private swimming pools or spas may only be topped up during permitted watering times and for commercial market garden or plant nurseries — no restrictions on designated watering days.

Individuals or businesses can apply for an exemption or more details at www.northburnett.qld.gov.au/publications/