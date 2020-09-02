Springing into warmer weather as winter passes

WARMER WEATHER: BoM is predicting temperatures to reach up to 27 degrees this week.

SPRING has officially sprung in Bundaberg with the first day of the new season bringing warm and clear weather.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, temperatures in Bundaberg are expected to reach up to 27 degrees this week with minimums to dip to 14 and 15 degrees.

BoM meteorologist Peter Markworth said Bundaberg could also see patchy fog in areas tomorrow morning.

“We need clear skies with a little moisture on the surface moisture to get fog, we need the cooling aspect of the clear skies,” he said.

“As the morning starts to warm up we’ll see it rise a bit seem a bit more prominent.

“We’re not saying it’ll definitely happen but the conditions are prime for it.”

Mr Markworth said the warmest of this week’s temps will come towards the end of the week as a trough moves through from the south.

“The trough will bring with it northerly winds,” he said.

“They’ll bring warmer air from the north which heats things up.”

He said there was also the possibility of shower activity over the weekend.

“There will be a few showers around, most of those will be offshore over the water,” he said.

“Sunday looks like there will be an enhanced period where we’ll see a bit more shower activity, the trough moving through enhances those conditions.”

Mr Markworth said so far the forecast heading into next week were similar to the conditions this week.