Spring showers on the way for a wet weekend

WET WEEKEND: The weather bureau is predicting showers and a possible thunderstorm for Bundaberg tomorrow. Photo: Mike Knott

WET WEEKEND: The weather bureau is predicting showers and a possible thunderstorm for Bundaberg tomorrow. Photo: Mike Knott

GET your gumboots and umbrella's ready Bundy - the rain is on its way.

From tomorrow the region will see showers and possibly some thunderstorm activity, which will then clear as the weekend progresses.

Forecaster from the Bureau of Meteorology Peter Markworth said Bundaberg could receive anywhere between 8mm and 15mm.

"There will be showers moving up through the region thanks to a southerly surge and upper trough," he said.

"There is also the chance of a potential thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.

"At this stage we're predicting 8-15mm but with a thunderstorm we could see potentially higher rainfalls."

Mr Markworth said it was likely the showers would hang around early on Saturday before easing off with temperatures rising as the cloud clears.

"By Saturday evening and Sunday we'll expect the showers to clear off and maybe remain over the water," he said.

"Tomorrow temperatures will drop to a max of 22 degrees with the rain and cloudy conditions and the cool air from the south.

"As those ease we'll see things warm up as the cloud starts to clear with temperatures getting back up to 26 by Monday."

Mr Markworth said it wasn't uncommon to see rain at this time of year.

"The highest rainfall recorded for Bundy in September is 124mm so it's not unheard of, but we aren't expecting anything remotely close to that," he said.

The rain weather will also bring some windy conditions with south to south-easterly winds ranging between 20 and 30km/h on Friday, and up to 40km/h on Saturday morning.

Conditions are expected to ease off by Saturday afternoon and into the evening.