Driver wants witnesses to crowbar road rage incident

A SPRING Mountain man says another motorist smashed his car with a crow bar in a frightening road rage incident at Springfield last week.

Gavin Kershaw said he was driving to work at Inala around 6.30pm last Thursday.

"I was coming down the Springfield Arterial Rd and was at the last set of lights," he said.

"I had plenty of room to merge over and I had my blinker on and then all of a sudden this bloody ute just screamed out of nowhere up the arse of the car in front of it, and just refused to let me in."

Mr Kershaw said he had run out of room and heard a bump.

"Then he tailed me all the way to the roundabout," he said.

Gavin Kershaw's vehicle was slammed with a crow bar during a road rage attack at Springfield.

Mr Kershaw said the other driver then moved around to get onto the passenger's side of his vehicle.

"I looked in my mirror and I could see he had his window down and it must've been a crow bar or something and he's slammed my car with it. I heard a massive big bang and thought 'holy sh*t'," he said.

"He swung this crow bar out his window and hit my car. He was still holding onto it and put it back in his car."

Mr Kershaw said the other vehicle then pulled in behind him and stayed there until they stopped at the next set of lights.

The damage done to Mr Kershaw’s car when the other driver wielded an implement out his window.

"I thought 'holy sh*t, is he going to get out?' He didn't, but you could see him holding up his phone taking photos of me. Then as we've gone to take off, he's done a U-turn and gone back toward Orion."

Mr Kershaw said he was unable to see the other vehicle's number plate, but believed it was a Ford or Holden ute with a silver tray and two 'tradie'-type boxes on either side.

He said the driver looked between 40 and 50 years of age.

"If there was any exchange of details, I think I would've had my head smashed in," he said.

There were numerous cars around at the time of the incident, and Mr Kershaw is hoping to find witnesses, hopefully with dashcam footage.

"He intentionally followed me to attack me. By him turning around and going back toward Orion, I thought that wasn't his regular route. He went out of his way to attack and assault," Mr Kershaw said.

"I would like to have him charged because what he did was disgusting and absolutely ridiculous."

Anyone with information should contact police.