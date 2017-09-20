Spring is in at cream tea event

SHOPOCAL: Julie Ambrosi, Sue Hargreaves, Anne Canniford, Mitchell White and John Green are encouraging shoppers to support local businesses.

SHOPOCAL: Julie Ambrosi, Sue Hargreaves, Anne Canniford, Mitchell White and John Green are encouraging shoppers to support local businesses. Paul Donaldson BUN190917SHOP1

THIS weekend, Penny Lane Gardens will transform into a shopping and fashion mecca for a special event promoting local CBD businesses.

Spring Affair Cream Tea is the brainchild of eight local shop owners who have come together to establish My Bourbong Committee, promoting local shopping in Bundaberg's town centre.

Sue Hargreaves of Nathans Boutique said the day would feature a fashion parade, mini market, prizes and more.

"This is the first event the My Bourbong Committee is hosting,” she said.

"We are a group of traders who got together this year to start the committee because we wanted to get people to shop in the CBD and support local businesses.”

As part of their mission to revitalise the CBD shopping experience, the committee has decorated their shop front windows in a spring theme.

"So far we have eight local businesses in the committee but we definitely want a lot more to come on board once we are fully established,” Ms Hargreaves said.

The first event at Penny Lane Gardens will be held on Sunday from 1.30pm.

"We will have a savoury and sweet afternoon tea and we will showcase local boutique fashion items for sale from local businesses,” Ms Hargreaves said.

"It is to show people what is in store for spring in the CBD.”

Ms Hargreaves said the winter season brought a lull to shopping in the CBD but with spring now in swing, things were looking up.

"Bundaberg didn't really experience a winter so we didn't have a successful winter fashion season,” she said.

"Spring and summer is definitely a strong point, with the boutiques coming out with beautiful fashion and the cafes and the lifestyle stores truly buzzing.”

Ms Hargreaves said she hoped people would get on board with local shopping and the Spring Affair Cream Tea event.

"We just want to get people back into the main street, we want to create more jobs and also give our workers more opportunity to work,” she said.

Tickets to the event can be purchased from Warners Fine Jewellery, next to Indulge.

Spring affair

When: Sunday, September 24 from 1.30pm

Where: Penny Lane Gardens Restaurant, 57 Gorlicks Rd, Branyan

Committee: Vo Vo Modelle, Moo & Me Boutique, Indulge, Avenell Bros, Tara Jacobsen Design Studio, Nathans Boutique, The Shoe Fringe, Warners Fine Jewellery

Tickets: Cost $70 and include champagne on arrival, sweet and savoury treats and refreshments