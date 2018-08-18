Spring Cup remains at five teams for this season

UNION: For the first time in more than a decade a Saturday night grand final is on the cards for Bundaberg's Spring Cup.

The premier Bundaberg rugby union competition will return in October with the same five sides that contested last season's competition, which saw Turtles Brothers win their eighth straight title.

Turtles will be joined by the Bundaberg Pythons, The Waves Falcons, Bundaberg West Barbarians and the Isis Crushers from Childers.

The side has been Friday night specialists in recent years, claiming every title from 2010 to 2018 and asserting themselves as the dominant team in the competition.

But now they will need to perform well on another day.

"There will be a few Saturday matches this season,” Bundaberg Rugby president Luke McCloskey revealed.

"The Travis Herschell Memorial and the grand final will be held on Saturday evening.”

A date for the decider hasn't been finalised but it will either be on February 16 or 23.

The competition will start on October 12 with the defending premiers, Turtles, taking on last year's grand finalists the Bundaberg Pythons.

"We've done a draft draw, which looks similar to last season,” McCloskey said.

"All five teams are participating and the competition looks to be at another level up from last year.”

Games will be held at The Waves Sports Complex, Brothers Sports Complex and in Childers with all matches at the Childers Showground to be held on Saturday.

There are expected to be three full rounds of matches between all five teams.

McCloskey said despite rumours of The Waves Falcons and Bundaberg Pythons not being there this season both have committed to the Cup.

"The Waves had a sign-on recently, have started training and have recruited well,” he said.

"The Pythons had an AGM recently and they are participating and playing, they will have a squad.”

McCloskey said expansion wasn't going to happen this year with the Fraser Coast Mariners and the Gladstone Goats opting not to join the competition.

He didn't rule it out from happening in the future.

The NewsMail will publish more about the upcoming draw for the Spring Cup season when it is publicly released.