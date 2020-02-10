Spring Cup finals line-up is still unknown

FINAL FIGHT: Turtles player Dylan Harradine-Hall takes the ball for a run during the match against Bundaberg Pythons on Saturday.

THE Waves Falcons are confident they are in the finals in the Spring Cup for the first time in almost a decade.

But the celebrations are on ice at the moment.

The Falcons were able to get a draw against the Fraser Coast Mariners on Saturday after lightning and thunderstorms forced organisers to call the game off.

“We couldn’t get on the field because of the lightning and storms,” Falcons coach Nathan Freeman said.

“That delayed kick off and then it became too late to kick off, so they called it.

“The referees and the competition manager did that.”

The Falcons received two points for the draw, which counterbalanced what the Turtles did a couple of hours earlier.

The Turtles won 31-21 over the Bundaberg Pythons to win their third game of the season.

But at this stage no one knows who has made the finals.

The Falcons are confident, through forfeits, bonus points for close matches and tries and their wins that they are in the finals in fourth.

But the Turtles have the same idea.

Bundaberg Rugby is now investigating the outcome and is hoping to find the solution before the finals start this weekend.

“We’re waiting for Bundaberg Rugby to tell us if we are in,” Freeman said.

“There’s some dispute about the draw being correct.

“But we’re 100 per cent confident we are in.”

One of the games being looked at is the Falcons 25-17 win over the Pythons on January 25 and whether the game was entered properly in the books.

Freeman said Bundaberg Rugby had emailed the club today to tell them that the scenario is being investigated and a decision would be made soon.

The team that does qualify for the finals will face the Fraser Coast Mariners on Saturday.

The NewsMail contacted Bundaberg Rugby president and Turtles Brothers president Luke McCloskey for comment but he did not respond before deadline.