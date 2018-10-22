Spring Cup draw and finals changed

GETAWAY: Pythons player Trent Seeds gets away from a defender. The side could benefit from new rules for the finals.

GETAWAY: Pythons player Trent Seeds gets away from a defender. The side could benefit from new rules for the finals. Brian Cassidy

UNION: Teams in the Spring Cup now have more incentive than ever to claim the minor premiership in the competition.

The NewsMail can reveal the side that finishes on top at the end of the regular season will qualify for the grand final to be held in February.

The change to the finals system was voted in by all four clubs competing in the Cup after The Waves Falcons withdrew from the competition.

The side pulled out last Wednesday after having a lack of numbers able to compete for the club week in week out.

Rugby Bundaberg president Luke McCloskey said only three teams, out of the four remaining, would qualify for finals.

"In one week, second will play third,” he said.

"They will play for the right to play the minor premier, who automatically gets a grand final spot.”

The draw has also changed with the bye disappearing.

There will still be 15 rounds, like the initial draw, but sides will face each other five times now instead of four.

"The length hasn't changed essentially,” McCloskey said.

"We'll now have footy week in, week out, and teams will be in action more.

"But it was a good thing having the bye as teams were able to get a rest.”

McCloskey said the competition should be strong as well, despite one less side.

"We had two games decided by less than six points on Friday,” he said.

"It shows how close the competition will be this year between all sides.”

The draw for the rest of the season is expected to be released this week, once venues and dates are finalised.

The release will also reveal which sides are playing against each other this week.