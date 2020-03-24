Spreading joy and confetti for events

WINNIE the Pooh once said the smallest things take up the most room in your heart and for one creative local, hers is full of confetti.

Teeana Dinsey, 26, recently launched her own business, Confetti and T, which supplies handmade and bio-gradable confetti for special events.

Ms Dinsey said she first discovered the innovative concept when she saw a sign at a local cafe encouraging customers to make their own confetti.

CONSERVATIVE CONFETTI: Teeana Dinsey from Confetti and T.

“I thought it was such a great idea and when I looked into it a little more, I realised just how harmful normal confetti is to the environment,” she said.

“Unlike plastic confetti, the products I sell actually break down in their natural state and won’t hurt wildlife that may come into the gardens after the event and eat the confetti.”

Confetti and T supply petals or handmade confetti out of gum leaves.

“Every Friday afternoon I’ll go on a little bush walk and collect leaves to use,” Ms Dinsey said.

“I usually go for gum leaves as they don’t go floppy and they have a really beautiful natural colour that really suits the boho style which is quite popular for weddings at the moment.”

Confetti comes in a variety of shapes, sizes and colours and can be presented in lace cones, hessian bags or test tubes.

Ms Dinsey said it takes two hours to fill one cone with confetti.

Perfect for all special occasions, Confetti and T cater for weddings, surprise parties and baby gender reveals.

Pricing varies, with handmade confetti starting from $15 per cone.

For more information, email confettiandt@outlook.com.