SPOTTED: Whales put on stunning show at Bargara

HUMPBACKS: The whales were spotted swimming near Hoffman's Rocks.

HUMPBACKS: The whales were spotted swimming near Hoffman's Rocks. Tammy Murphy

BARGARA visitors and residents were in for a whale of a time on Saturday when two humpacks decided to put on a show.

Tammy Murphy was one of the lucky ones who witnessed the whales swimming close to shore.

"They would have been only 15 metres off the rocks, at Hoffman's Rocks (just south of Kelly's Beach),” she said.

"It almost felt like we could reach out and touch them.

"I was in awe of how amazing and beautiful the whales were.”

Ms Murphy said she spotted the whales about 2.30pm.

"They were moving north fairly quickly with a few tail slaps and rolls on their sides as they swam past,” she said.

"We're looking forward to more whale sightings over the coming months.”

The whale encounter marks the start of the season, when humpbacks pass through Bundaberg waters from June until October.

HUMPBACKS: Two whales were spotted close to the Bargara shore on Saturday. Tammy Murphy

Members of the public can report whale sightings by calling 1300 264 625.

Boaties, jet skiers, paddlers and pilots need to give the whale a wide berth - at least 300 metres in the case of jet skis.

The approach limits are available online here.