Spotted Dog and Federal say thank you

The Federal Backpackers building continues to be torn down on July 23, 2020, after it was destroyed by flames on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

AMID the chaos of the past two days, the Spotted Dog Tavern and Federal Backpackers team respectively took to social media express their gratitude for emergency services and the community for their help.

The two buildings were destroyed in a fire on Monday night and after two days of firefighting efforts and inspections by structural engineers, the site was deemed unsafe for fire investigators to enter with the three-storey hostel demolitions began last night.

The tavern’s post said that Pato and Sue would like to thank everyone for their kind words and support during this tragic event.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time and will update the community on all things relating to the Spotted Dog when we ourselves are ready we will provide an update,” the post read.

“A massive thank you to the Fire Fighters, Emergency services and first response teams as well as the Hungry Tum for supporting our Spotted Dog Team.

“There is currently a GoFundMe page circulating – We appreciate the thought but would like to ask that you do not donate to this fund as it was not set up by us.”

Dramatic images capture the moment from Monday night into Tuesday morning when the Federal Backpackers and Spotted Dog Tavern went up in smoke and flames.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Federal Backpackers took to Facebook to assure loved ones that the backpackers were safe and to thank the community for their help in the wake of the blaze.

“What a horrific journey today has been,” the post reads.

“I’m sure you have all heard about the fire which tore through both Federal Backpackers and Spotted Dog Tavern.

“Luckily our fire evacuation training with staff paid off and we were able to evacuate the building with everyone alive and unhurt.”

The post read that as “everyone escaped with only the clothes on their backs” emergency housing had been arranged and their needs were being met.

“If you have loved ones who are staying with us and can’t contact them please do not panic,” the post read.

“They are safe.

“Most of the backpackers didn’t have the chance to grab their phones. If you need them to contact you please send us a private message and we will forward it onto them.”

The post goes on to discuss housing and working arrangements.

“Some hostels around Bundaberg are telling our guests that they are housing people for us and they will keep their jobs,” it read.

“This is not true.

“We are still up and running from temporary housing until we can setup something more permanent.

“We would like to thank our farms for being so caring and understanding.”

The post thanked emergency services, the council, local charities and The Hungry Tum for their efforts.

“We would also like to thank Queensland Fire Service, Queensland Police Service and Queensland Ambulance Service,” the post read.

“Without your prompt response the blaze could have been so much worse.

“You made such a difficult time easier to deal with and it really was a mammoth effort. “Bundaberg Regional Council for opening up the civic centre in the middle of the night to get our guys into a safe environment and out of the cold weather and your ongoing support today.

“Several Bundaberg charities, Tom our local Labor candidate and everyday Bundaberg people.

“There really are too many to mention.

“The owners of Hungry Tum as you both ran around looking after the emergency services throughout the night and today.

“And lastly the Backpackers. Without your co-operation and prompt evacuation things could have been a lot worse.

“I’m sure there are many more and I apologise if I have forgotten anyone.

“From management and staff we would like to say thank you.”

