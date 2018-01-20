Menu
Spotlight on small businesses

Employment and Business Minister Shannon Fentiman.
BUNDABERG small businesses are being encouraged to take part in the State Government's new 100 Faces of Small Business initiative.

Employment and Small Business Minister Shannon Fentiman said the 100 Faces of Small Business campaign would celebrate the achievements and highlight Queensland's diverse small businesses.

"More than 97% of Queensland business are small businesses so it is vital that we continue to recognise the valuable contribution they make to our communities across the state,” she said.

"By showcasing the faces of our small business owners and their inspiring stories, we aim to highlight the hard work and heart that goes into running a small business while motivating other small businesses to start, grow and create more jobs.”

For more information or to nominate your business visit www.business.qld.gov.au, email smallbusiness@dtesb. qld.gov.au, or follow BusinessQLDGov on Facebook and Twitter.

The 100 Faces of Small Business will be launched during Queensland Small Business Week 2018 from May 28 to June 1.

Topics:  100 faces of small business queensland small business week shannon fentiman

Bundaberg News Mail
