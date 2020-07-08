Menu
An ambulance on the beach where a person has drowned.
Sportsman feared dead in drowning

by Greg Stolz and Tobias Jurss-Lewis
8th Jul 2020 1:23 PM
A MAN, feared to be a high-profile Australian sportsman, has drowned on the Gold Coast.

The man, aged in his 30s, was spear fishing off 19th Ave at Palm Beach when the tragedy happened.

He is believed to have suffered a shallow water blackout just after 10.30am.

It is understood an on-duty lifeguard was on the scene and that surfers were involved in carrying the man from Palm Beach reef.

"Lifeguards provided CPR to the man until The Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) arrived and took over," at City of Gold Coast spokeswoman said.

His family were on the beach at the time.

Emergency services are on the scene.

