Sports vouchers of up to $150 to help struggling families

JUNIOR SPORT: Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson has encouraged parents to get ready to secure a Get Started Voucher for their child.

BUNDABERG parents are being urged to secure a Get Started Voucher for their child to help take the pressure off the costs of playing junior sport.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said $2 million had been allocated for Round 10 of the program, which opened yesterday.

"These vouchers, which will help out with costs up to $150, have been one of the Queensland Government's most popular programs in Bundaberg, helping those who are least able to afford it with the costs of joining their local sport or recreation club,” she said.

Sport Minister Mick de Brenni said more than 13,300 vouchers would be available.

"In previous July rounds of this program, we've seen the highest number of vouchers redeemed for sports such as rugby league, athletics, gymnastics, soccer and swimming.”

More than 4200 clubs across Queensland have registered for the Get Started Vouchers program.

For more information, visit the website www.qld.gov.au.