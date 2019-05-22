Sports lawyer steps up to overseas gig

KICKING GOALS: Cassandra Heilbronn, former rowing captain and Bundaberg student turned sports lawyer who is moving to Saudi Arabia to continue her sports law profession.

CASSANDRA Heilbronn has always had a passion for sports.

But while she was awarded the service to sport at Shalom in 2001 and was the rowing captain, she was never the top athelte.

"I knew I could never make a career out of it no matter how much I wanted to,” Ms Heilbronn said.

But from the young age of eight, she knew she wanted to be a lawyer.

"All through school everyone knew that's what I wanted to be,” she said.

Knowing her ambitions, Ms Heilbronn's father worked night and day to help his daughter's dreams come true.

"I grew up in a completely different lifestyle to what I lead now,” she said.

"I can go out and buy anything I want, go on overseas trips, but I grew up in housing commission.

"My father was a commercial fisherman and worked his butt off to put me through high school. Dad was always there 100 per cent of the time. He was my number one supporter.”

After high school the now 35-year old lawyer moved to Brisbane and put herself through a bachelor of laws and a bachelor of arts in politics.

The first firm she worked for was heavily involved in the rugby league community which stimulated her interest into the niche area of sports law. Ms Heilbronn just last year gained a masters of law where she featured on the Dean's honour list.

She has taken a leave of absence from her current top tier firm Minter Ellison to take on a "once in a lifetime” adventure to Saudi Arabia.

"It's both nerve wracking and exciting,” Ms Heilbronn said.

Working for a government agency, her job will involve managing and implementing sports event legislation.

"They head hunted me and found me on LinkedIn,” she said. After interviewing in Dubai in January, her role will begin in December.

"This really is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Ms Heilbronn said.

"Drafting legislation isn't something that happens a lot in Australia.

"It is really exciting to be involved in this... I'm just lucky that I'm the right age and have the right experience for the position.”