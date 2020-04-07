Sports aiming to work together for outcome

Joshua Johnson races down the paddock for the Western Suburbs. The BRL at this stage is looking to extend its season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

CRICKET: The Bundaberg Cricket Association says it will work with Bundaberg Rugby League to help them finish their season if required.

But it admits its hands are tied in some ways because of their calendar.

Bundaberg Rugby League is looking at holding its grand final in late September if the season can get started in late June.

All rugby league competitions have been suspended until June 1 at the earliest because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Queensland Rugby League made the decision last week after originally setting the date for the May long weekend.

BRL chairman Mike Ireland said the season would start on June 26 and finish on September 25, potentially, if Bundaberg Cricket Association agreed to it.

BCA president Ian Grills said while the date doesn’t directly clash cricket, it does make it a challenge to get the pitches ready for one of the biggest events on the cricket calendar.

“We can always start (local) cricket at Kendalls Flat,” Grills said.

“The issue we have is the Bulls Masters T20 open men’s challenge is on the October long weekend.

“Last year we were struggling to get pitches ready for it.”

Grills said ultimately it took four weeks to get them ready.

The original date for the end of the season for the BRL, which was August 30, would have provided ample time.

Two weeks makes it tough but Grills was prepared to work with the BRL to find a viable solution for both parties.

The Bulls Masters event is unlikely to be moved to another date, which means that either the current scenario works or the BRL needs to find another venue to play finals.

“We’re aware we’d have to have discussions,” Grills said.

“The Bulls Masters is under a lease agreement with us, the Bulls Masters and the Bundaberg Regional Council for the first week of October.

“At this stage it is proposed for three years in a row.’’

Grills also pointed out that at this stage it looks unlikely play will even start considering how the virus is affecting Australia and the world.

He was concerned it might even affect the cricket season.

And he said if some sports continued into summer it would create challenges for players who play more than one sport.

“There’s no guarantee any winter sports will be in action, we might be in this situation with restrictions for another 12 months,” he said.

“The other issue is running in with people playing joint sports.

“How do we sort it out when people play sport during winter and summer?”

The NewsMail will update what happens when the deadlines for the dates start to get closer.

At this stage both the BRL and the BCA will be looking to run competitions in the region this year.